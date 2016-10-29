Nick Young Welcomes Baby Girl With Ex Keonna Green

Nick Young and his ex, Keonna Green, have welcomed their second child together. The Lakers guard rushed to the hospital after his team’s Wedesday night game for the birth.
Nick announced the news of their baby girl’s arrival on Instagram, posting a photo of her holding his finger. Along with a heart emoji, he revealed her name – Navi Young.
Nicki Minaj stunned in Givenchy while attending the Fashion Group International Night of Stars gala in N.Y.C., Thursday night. The all black look featured a mesh, ruffled dress – which she covered with a sheer robe, completed with gold bead embellishments and fur trim.
Givenchy creative director, Riccardo Tisci, was honored at the event, and Nicki joined him on the red carpet. “Honored Givenchy creative director @riccardotisci17 last night. Love him,” she wrote on IG.
Dorrough Music has joined forces with the Dallas Cowboys for the team’s first-ever Hip Hop collection. The collection, unveiled this week, features a line of hats, shirts and jackets, that will only be sold at Dallas Cowboys Pro Shops.
“Honestly this is another dream come true,” Dorrough told NewsFix. “Growing up I was a Dallas Cowboys fan.”
The Philadelphia 76ers have issued an apology to Sevyn Streeter after refusing to let her perform the national anthem, due to her “We Matter” jersey.
According to NBA.com, the Sixers “have admitted they dropped the ball and are anxious to correct their mistake.”
Chris Brown took to Instagram this morning to preview a new track, “Kriss Kross,” from his OHB x Section Boyz – Attack the Block mixtape that drops today. Breezy rocks to the beat of the song – which references hip hop duo, Kriss Kross, and their song, “Jump,” throughout its lyrics. “Got it jump, jumpin’ like I’m Kriss Kross. She gon’ bring ol’ girl, let ’em Kriss Kross,” he sings. Check out the teaser inside.
Teyana Taylor set the internet on fire after showing off her amazing body in Kanye West‘s “Fade” video a couple of months ago – and now, as promised, she’s letting everybody in on her fitness routine.
The R&B singer has launched a new website, Fade 2 Fit, where fans can pre-register for a membership to her program.
Gabrielle Union, Mo’Nique and Keri Hilson rock’d the red carpet at the Atlanta premiere for Almost Christmas, held Wednesday night at Regal Atlantic Station.
In addition to movie’s cast, director David E. Talbert and producer, Will Packer, were in attendance and there were several other celebs in attendance, including Tyrese and Usher.
